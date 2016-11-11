Born Racer Race Official Race Official Veteran



Congratulations to F1Guy on his fourth win of the season. He now equals me with four wins in the season, but due to his consistency over the season, has stretched his championship lead out over Born Racer Fan to 23 points and over me to 29. Is it unassailable? Mathematically, definitely not, realistically maybe, but we will of course see and it will be a fun two remaining rounds for people to enter. Mathematically, there are a potential 152 points up for grabs in any given Grand Prix, so there could be a change,

although that's a good margin he has now.



Mexico was a low-scoring round due to Hamilton and Vettel being out of their typically-predicted positions. After Austin, where most predicted at least two of the qualifying positions, this time no-one guessed any.



The predictions thread for Interlagos is now open:



Winners so far this season



Australia: stripedcat

China: Born Racer

Bahrain: karting

Russia: Born Racer

Spain: Notso Swift

Monaco: F1Guy

Canada: Born Racer

Azerbaijan: Notso Swift and Grandpa_Rob

Austria: smellysocks

Britain: F1Guy

Hungary: F1Guy

Belgium: smellysocks

Italy: stripedcat

Singapore: wolfhound

Malaysia: wolfhound

Japan: Born Racer

United States: Born Racer Fan

Mexico: F1Guy



Mexican Grand Prix Results



1. Verstappen

2. Bottas

3. Räikkönen

4. Vettel

5. Ocon

6. Stroll

7. Pérez

8. Magnussen

9. Hamilton

10. Alonso



Qualifying

1. Vettel

2. Verstappen

3. Hamilton



Fastest lap: Vettel

Fastest pitstop: Mercedes

Weather: Dry

formula1.com Driver of the Day: Vettel

Driver of the Grand Prix: Verstappen

Team of the Grand Prix: Force India

Rate the Grand Prix: 7



Mexican Grand Prix Predictions Contest Results



1. F1Guy 65

2. Notso Swift 64

3. Born Racer Fan 63

4. Born Racer 61

5. wolfhound 57

6. smellysocks 53



Championship Standings after Round 18 of 20



1. F1Guy 1522

2. Born Racer Fan 1499

3. Born Racer 1493

4. smellysocks 1473

5. wolfhound 1388

6. Notso Swift 1308

7. stripedcat 1117

8. Grandpa_Rob 875

9. karting 384

10. steve_r 275

11. Greem 179

12. Inigo Montoya 157

13. Skam85 76

14. Mies7337 73

