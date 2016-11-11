Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Mexican Grand Prix - Predictions Contest 2017 - Round 18 of 20 - Results
Congratulations to F1Guy on his fourth win of the season. He now equals me with four wins in the season, but due to his consistency over the season, has stretched his championship lead out over Born Racer Fan to 23 points and over me to 29. Is it unassailable? Mathematically, definitely not, realistically maybe, but we will of course see and it will be a fun two remaining rounds for people to enter. Mathematically, there are a potential 152 points up for grabs in any given Grand Prix, so there could be a change,
although that's a good margin he has now.

Mexico was a low-scoring round due to Hamilton and Vettel being out of their typically-predicted positions. After Austin, where most predicted at least two of the qualifying positions, this time no-one guessed any.

The predictions thread for Interlagos is now open: http://tentenths.com/forum/showthrea...45#post3779045

Winners so far this season

Australia: stripedcat
China: Born Racer
Bahrain: karting
Russia: Born Racer
Spain: Notso Swift
Monaco: F1Guy
Canada: Born Racer
Azerbaijan: Notso Swift and Grandpa_Rob
Austria: smellysocks
Britain: F1Guy
Hungary: F1Guy
Belgium: smellysocks
Italy: stripedcat
Singapore: wolfhound
Malaysia: wolfhound
Japan: Born Racer
United States: Born Racer Fan
Mexico: F1Guy

Mexican Grand Prix Results

1. Verstappen
2. Bottas
3. Räikkönen
4. Vettel
5. Ocon
6. Stroll
7. Pérez
8. Magnussen
9. Hamilton
10. Alonso

Qualifying
1. Vettel
2. Verstappen
3. Hamilton

Fastest lap: Vettel
Fastest pitstop: Mercedes
Weather: Dry
formula1.com Driver of the Day: Vettel
Driver of the Grand Prix: Verstappen
Team of the Grand Prix: Force India
Rate the Grand Prix: 7

Mexican Grand Prix Predictions Contest Results

1. F1Guy 65
2. Notso Swift 64
3. Born Racer Fan 63
4. Born Racer 61
5. wolfhound 57
6. smellysocks 53

Championship Standings after Round 18 of 20

1. F1Guy 1522
2. Born Racer Fan 1499
3. Born Racer 1493
4. smellysocks 1473
5. wolfhound 1388
6. Notso Swift 1308
7. stripedcat 1117
8. Grandpa_Rob 875
9. karting 384
10. steve_r 275
11. Greem 179
12. Inigo Montoya 157
13. Skam85 76
14. Mies7337 73
15. Oldtony 70
