2017 R12 Belgium Results

I had hoped to get these up earlier as the tables were updated on Sunday night, but the reality of life got in the way of Fantasy F1, anyway on wth the results.



Winner of the Belgian event was Little Hotels with 101 points, second was Sheep Chasers on 95 points and making up the podium with 93 points, were Rolling Chicane Racing.



In the overall, Little Hotels has 1077points, which give a 94 point lead over Team F1 which has 983 points. SuperChilliF1 is just 12 points further back in third place with 971pts, whilst SBF Racing 964pts and team Foggy Notion 960pys are close behind making up the top 5.



The drivers table is below so you can check how your drivers are doing with against one another in the fantasy points stakes. Remember you can change a driver at any time, the cut off to be included at an event is the start of FP 1.

The first change is as always free, any further changes cost 20 points ... remember the team must remain unique and within the rules and price cap.



