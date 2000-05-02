mayhem Veteran

Blow to Nissan Supercars future

Speedcafe report that Richard Emery, the greatest champion of Nissan's involvement in the Australian series has left the Japanese marque and replaced by Canadian Stephen Lester formerly of Infiniti.



