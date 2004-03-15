dikko Racer

HSCC Meeting Silverstone Saturday May 20 THANKS! Silverstone 20 May. Could we thank and applaud all the Marshals at the HSCC meeting for staying at their posts when most sensible people would have cowered out of the the downpour we suffered.

THANK YOU for putting your heads above the parapet in order to wave extremely soggy coloured cloths at us in order to help us make sense of the conditions. You already know we think you are wonderful but on this occasion you did us proud and we would REALLY like to tell you that YOU ARE REALLY, REALLY WONDERFUL.



