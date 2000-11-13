Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Australasian Touring Cars.
Reload this Page Toowoomba race circuit
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Australasian Touring Cars. | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 01:18 (Ref:3768680)   #1
peckstar
Veteran
 
Join Date: May 2004
Cayman Islands
Posts: 14,832
peckstar has a lot of promise if they can keep it on the circuit!
Toowoomba race circuit
Push resumes for Toowoomba race circuit near West Wellcamp Airport

Hadnt seen this one mentioned before,

Looked for a suitable thread and it seems new circuits get there own thread

a threat to ipswich?
peckstar is online now  
__________________
Scott and Chaz 1-2 in 2017

well that's my hope
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Australasian Touring Cars. | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Australasian Touring Cars. | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Toowoomba Track Is Go!! GTRMagic Australasian Touring Cars. 23 1 Jan 2016 22:43
Long circuit vs Short circuit EvilPumpkin Racers Forum 8 10 May 2009 00:00
Should Townsville be a street circuit or permanent circuit? pete55 Australasian Touring Cars. 32 23 Aug 2006 01:04
Why BTCC not race at GP circuit? Kwan WTCC & European Touring Car Series 12 13 Nov 2000 08:38


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 02:31.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.