Veggie ASFC17 R9 Eastern Creek


Top Ten
PTeamOwnerPts
1Shane's Signs Racingmtpanorama492
2Muta Taskurapu RacingF J Nedos453
3All-American RacersMatt450
3Axeman Performance RacingAxeman444450
3B.F. & I Racing Teamfomoco450
3BlueBlood MotorsportBlueBlood450
3PaperMan MotorsportGM10450
3Racing HarzRacing Harz450
3Shogun AutosportHelix450
3Team Antrodemus El Cribbo MotorsportJust Do It!450
3Team 'Tallicaford71450

Hard Charger Award (For Most Positions Gained This Round)
Shane's Signs Racing, , , , , +4 Places


Biggest Loser Award (For Most Positions Lost This Round)
Silvercrest Racing, , , -5 Places


Standings To Date
Pos.TeamOwnerPtsGap+/-ThisR.
1Racing HarzRacing Harz4009  450
1Shogun AutosportHelix4009  450
3Team Antrodemus El Cribbo MotorsportJust Do It!3817-192 450
4Axeman Performance RacingAxeman4443753-64 450
5Duff RacingScrut3718-35 435
6Lightning CometsRazor3559-159 447
7Eagle MotorsportBiggy G3457-102 444
8Muta Taskurapu RacingF J Nedos3441-161453
9Zoom Motorsporttwinwebbers3435-6-1426
10All-American RacersMatt3426-91450
10Team 'Tallicaford713426 1450
12PaperMan MotorsportGM103412-141450
13Team GAZ170Gaz1703397-15-3417
14BlueBlood MotorsportBlueBlood3309-88 450
15B.F. & I Racing Teamfomoco3249-603450
16Minnamurra Racing ServicesTourer3189-60-1360
16Shane's Signs Racingmtpanorama3189 4492
16TGI RacingProfessor3189 -1360
19Brendon EngineeringProRacer3141-48-2318
20Yeah The Boyz RacingLD22443099-421444
21Straight Line Entrepreneurship RacingGTRMagic3063-361414
22Muznik RacingMuznik3052-111441
23RedZed RacingRedZedMikey3015-371435
24Silvercrest RacingAccident2968-47-5252
25Cecil Engineeringmceci12901-672417
26DC Racing SAMadd_Dogg882868-33 339
27Pascofi Motorsportpascofi m-sport2838-30-2294
28MYTOY Motorsportcoln722832-6 402
29Cooper Racing Teamjoey312637-1951417
30Happy Dragon TeamMVMotorsportMattV2577-60-1261
Lawrence Garfield (Other People's Money): "I love money. I love money more than the things it can buy. There's only one thing I love more than money. You know what that is? OTHER PEOPLE'S MONEY."
C.D. Bales (Roxanne): "Are we having fun yet?"
