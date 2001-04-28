Hard Charger Award (For Most Positions Gained This Round)
Shane's Signs Racing, , , , , +4 Places
Biggest Loser Award (For Most Positions Lost This Round)
Silvercrest Racing, , , -5 Places
Standings To Date
Pos.
Team
Owner
Pts
Gap
+/-
ThisR.
1
Racing Harz
Racing Harz
4009
450
1
Shogun Autosport
Helix
4009
450
3
Team Antrodemus El Cribbo Motorsport
Just Do It!
3817
-192
450
4
Axeman Performance Racing
Axeman444
3753
-64
450
5
Duff Racing
Scrut
3718
-35
435
6
Lightning Comets
Razor
3559
-159
447
7
Eagle Motorsport
Biggy G
3457
-102
444
8
Muta Taskurapu Racing
F J Nedos
3441
-16
1
453
9
Zoom Motorsport
twinwebbers
3435
-6
-1
426
10
All-American Racers
Matt
3426
-9
1
450
10
Team 'Tallica
ford71
3426
1
450
12
PaperMan Motorsport
GM10
3412
-14
1
450
13
Team GAZ170
Gaz170
3397
-15
-3
417
14
BlueBlood Motorsport
BlueBlood
3309
-88
450
15
B.F. & I Racing Team
fomoco
3249
-60
3
450
16
Minnamurra Racing Services
Tourer
3189
-60
-1
360
16
Shane's Signs Racing
mtpanorama
3189
4
492
16
TGI Racing
Professor
3189
-1
360
19
Brendon Engineering
ProRacer
3141
-48
-2
318
20
Yeah The Boyz Racing
LD2244
3099
-42
1
444
21
Straight Line Entrepreneurship Racing
GTRMagic
3063
-36
1
414
22
Muznik Racing
Muznik
3052
-11
1
441
23
RedZed Racing
RedZedMikey
3015
-37
1
435
24
Silvercrest Racing
Accident
2968
-47
-5
252
25
Cecil Engineering
mceci1
2901
-67
2
417
26
DC Racing SA
Madd_Dogg88
2868
-33
339
27
Pascofi Motorsport
pascofi m-sport
2838
-30
-2
294
28
MYTOY Motorsport
coln72
2832
-6
402
29
Cooper Racing Team
joey31
2637
-195
1
417
30
Happy Dragon TeamMVMotorsport
MattV
2577
-60
-1
261
__________________
Lawrence Garfield (Other People's Money): "I love money. I love money more than the things it can buy. There's only one thing I love more than money. You know what that is? OTHER PEOPLE'S MONEY."
C.D. Bales (Roxanne): "Are we having fun yet?"