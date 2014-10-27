ASFC17 Pirtek Enduro Cup

Pirtek Enduro Cup Drivers
If you wish, you may use one of your driver changes to hire some of the Sunday drivers that appear just for Sandown, Bathurst, and the Gold Coast. Should you choose this option, it will cost you one
driver change.
Your driver lineup, including your enduro specialists, must still fit inside the games $2M salary cap, but you will be allowed an extra pilot
, so you can have a maximum of 4
drivers at these three rounds.
You will automatically revert to your normal driver lineup after Gold Coast Indy
Note that you do not have to pair up your drivers.
Here is how much they cost (Enduro drivers in blue
):
The Drivers List:
Any Other Drivers
|$1,200,000
|#97 Shane van Gisbergen
|#88 Jamie Whincup
|$1,100,000
|#97 Matt Campbell
|#6 Dean Canto
|#88 Paul Dumbrell
|#888 Craig Lowndes
|#17 Scott McLaughlin
|$1,000,000
|#19 Will Davison
|#55 Chaz Mostert
|#55 Steve Owen
|#17 Alex Premat
|#6 Mark Winterbottom
|$900,000
|#23 Michael Caruso
|#12 Fabian Coulthard
|#22 James Courtney
|#12 Tony DAlberto
|#888 Steven Richards
|#14 Tim Slade
|#33 Garth Tander
|$800,000
|#15 Rick Kelly
|#8 Nick Percat
|#9 David Reynolds
|#14 Ash Walsh
|#6 Richie Stanaway
|$700,000
|#56 Jason Bright
|#23 Dean Fiore
|#33 James Golding
|#21 Todd Hazelwood
|#56 Garry Jacobson
|#8 Macauley Jones
|#15 Todd Kelly
|#15 Jack Le Brocq
|#2 Warren Luff
|#22 Jack Perkins
|#2 Scott Pye
|#15 David Wall
|#19 Jonathan Webb
|#9 Luke Youlden
|$600,000
|#18 Lee Holdsworth
|#34 James Moffat
|#6 Cameron Waters
|$500,000
|#21 Tim Blanchard
|#34 Richard Muscat
|#99 Chris Pither
|#18 Karl Reindler
|#78 Simona De Silvestro
|#78 David Russell
|#99 Dale Wood
|$300,000
|#62 Alex Rullo
|#62 Alex Davison
|#3 Aaren Russell
|#3 TBC
If anyone else not listed above drives in one of the enduro rounds, they will be valued at $300,000
.
Please make your changes in the Main Thread Here
To make it easy for the busy scorekeeper (me), could you please condense the marketing communications into this form following your press release... for example...
Quote:
|
NAME: Ron Hodgson Racing
SPONSORS: Breville, Channel 7, Ron Hodgson Holden, Castrol, Singapore Airlines, Sample Industries, ASL Finance
DRIVERS:
#7 Todd Hazelwood ($700k)
#70 Dale Wood ($500k)
#77 Aaren Russell ($300k)
#777 Simona De Silvestro ($500k)..... (Totalling $2,000k)
MANUFACTURER: 888 Holden Commodore VF2
Please use this format when making changes to your driving line up, to make sure the Salary Cap and driver number limits are not exceeded.