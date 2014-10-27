GTRMagic Race Official Race Official 1% Club



Join Date: Dec 2002 Sell me this pen.... Posts: 41,963

ASFC17 Pirtek Enduro Cup <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script>



Pirtek Enduro Cup Drivers

If you wish, you may use one of your driver changes to hire some of the Sunday drivers that appear just for Sandown, Bathurst, and the Gold Coast. Should you choose this option, it will cost you one driver change.



Your driver lineup, including your enduro specialists, must still fit inside the games $2M salary cap, but you will be allowed an extra pilot , so you can have a maximum of 4 drivers at these three rounds.



You will automatically revert to your normal driver lineup after Gold Coast Indy



Note that you do not have to pair up your drivers.



Here is how much they cost (Enduro drivers in blue ):



The Drivers List:



$1,200,000 #97 Shane van Gisbergen #88 Jamie Whincup $1,100,000 #97 Matt Campbell #6 Dean Canto #88 Paul Dumbrell #888 Craig Lowndes #17 Scott McLaughlin $1,000,000 #19 Will Davison #55 Chaz Mostert #55 Steve Owen #17 Alex Premat #6 Mark Winterbottom $900,000 #23 Michael Caruso #12 Fabian Coulthard #22 James Courtney #12 Tony DAlberto #888 Steven Richards #14 Tim Slade #33 Garth Tander $800,000 #15 Rick Kelly #8 Nick Percat #9 David Reynolds #14 Ash Walsh #6 Richie Stanaway $700,000 #56 Jason Bright #23 Dean Fiore #33 James Golding #21 Todd Hazelwood #56 Garry Jacobson #8 Macauley Jones #15 Todd Kelly #15 Jack Le Brocq #2 Warren Luff #22 Jack Perkins #2 Scott Pye #15 David Wall #19 Jonathan Webb #9 Luke Youlden $600,000 #18 Lee Holdsworth #34 James Moffat #6 Cameron Waters $500,000 #21 Tim Blanchard #34 Richard Muscat #99 Chris Pither #18 Karl Reindler #78 Simona De Silvestro #78 David Russell #99 Dale Wood $300,000 #62 Alex Rullo #62 Alex Davison #3 Aaren Russell #3 TBC

Any Other Drivers

If anyone else not listed above drives in one of the enduro rounds, they will be valued at $300,000.



Please make your changes in the Main Thread Here



To make it easy for the busy scorekeeper (me), could you please condense the marketing communications into this form following your press release... for example...



Quote: NAME: Ron Hodgson Racing

SPONSORS: Breville, Channel 7, Ron Hodgson Holden, Castrol, Singapore Airlines, Sample Industries, ASL Finance

DRIVERS:

#7 Todd Hazelwood ($700k)

#70 Dale Wood ($500k)

#77 Aaren Russell ($300k)

#777 Simona De Silvestro ($500k)..... (Totalling $2,000k)

MANUFACTURER: 888 Holden Commodore VF2 If you wish, you may use one of your driver changes to hire some of the Sunday drivers that appear just for Sandown, Bathurst, and the Gold Coast. Should you choose this option, it will cost youdriver change.Your driver lineup, including your enduro specialists, must still fit inside the games $2M salary cap, but you will be allowed an, so you can have a maximum ofdrivers at these three rounds.You will automatically revert to your normal driver lineup after Gold Coast IndyNote that you do not have to pair up your drivers.Here is how much they cost (Enduro drivers in):TheIf anyone else not listed above drives in one of the enduro rounds, they will be valued atTo make it easy for the busy scorekeeper (me), could you please condense the marketing communications into this form following your press release... for example...Please use this format when making changes to your driving line up, to make sure the Salary Cap and driver number limits are not exceeded.