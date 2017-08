GTRMagic Race Official Race Official 1% Club



Join Date: Dec 2002 Sell me this pen.... Posts: 41,963

[VASC17R19] Wilson Security Sandown 500: 15-17 Sep The season of endurance is upon us.



The first round, the Sandown 500, is first up



26 cars, 52 drivers, 3 brands.



Will DJRTP show its outright pace across the whole event?

Will 888 bring its strategy excellence into play?

Will BJR be a wildcard?

Will prodrive get one of their four cars competitive across a whole weekend?



Lots of questions... only answered one cool afternoon in September The season of endurance is upon us.The first round, the Sandown 500, is first up26 cars, 52 drivers, 3 brands.Will DJRTP show its outright pace across the whole event?Will 888 bring its strategy excellence into play?Will BJR be a wildcard?Will prodrive get one of their four cars competitive across a whole weekend?Lots of questions... only answered one cool afternoon in September