Today, 16:24   #1
thunders1989
Join Date: Jul 2015
Posts: 2
Starting own race team
Evening

I am after some advice and opinions on starting my own race team.

Before I start I do understand the saying how do you make a small fortune in motorsport - start with a large one!

I know I do not have enough money to fund myself going out racing on a club level. However I wanted some advice on running my own team on an arrive and drive basis, for example a Mazda mx5.

I have space and storage and a good mechanic who can work on a discounted rate.

I would be looking to run it as a small business on the side of my primary job.

What's everyone's thoughts and experience?
Today, 17:07   #2
midgetman
Join Date: Jul 2003
England
Rural Wiltshire
Posts: 4,043
I run a small kart racing team and believe me if you want to prematurely age, be permanently knackered and on the edge of mental and physical exhaustion then do go ahead!

First do your maths and check that your mechanic really is prepared to work at "discounted rate" - if he does he's either no good or a mug, and you should consider ditching him. Will he be there when the car needs fixing at six o'clock on a Saturday evening, in the teeming rain, so the drivers can be on the grid in the morning? Pay him well, buy his loyalty and charge the money on to your customers.

Next insurance - people like REIS do a good team insurance and it is worth every penny to have peace of mind.

Today, 17:12   #3
midgetman
Join Date: Jul 2003
England
Rural Wiltshire
Posts: 4,043
Sorry I hit "post" too soon.

Next is infrastructure. Transport for the car, shelter at the race meeting etc. I know you're only small, but drivers are your customers and you need to treat them well. You'll need to be the day before to set up ready.

I run six karts most weekends, and it's pretty hectic but huge fun. The logistics at home in the week are a headache and I couldn't do a proper job at the same time.

Today, 17:16   #4
midgetman
Join Date: Jul 2003
England
Rural Wiltshire
Posts: 4,043
The other alternative is to share the drive and halve the budget. That's different, you're not aiming to make a profit and can still get a drive yourself at a decent rate. Just be sure you have an agreement over what happens if you or the other driver bend it/break it. You need to be very good friends.

Whatever you choose, have a great time. It's really hard work but pretty rewarding mentally even if not financially in the early days. Good luck!

Today, 17:53   #5
MGDavid
Join Date: Apr 2004
England
Berkshire
Posts: 3,031
Another aspect is that Arrive & Drive customers are often extremely hard on the car - if they trash the gearbox and the brakes in an afternoon it's not their problem (you can't prove it wasn't poor prep or the wrong oil or choice of pad material etc).
Far better to find a fellow clubbie to share the work and the costs with. I've done this a fair bit especially for longer endurance races and it works well.
