Starting own race team

Evening
I am after some advice and opinions on starting my own race team.
Before I start I do understand the saying how do you make a small fortune in motorsport - start with a large one!
I know I do not have enough money to fund myself going out racing on a club level. However I wanted some advice on running my own team on an arrive and drive basis, for example a Mazda mx5.
I have space and storage and a good mechanic who can work on a discounted rate.
I would be looking to run it as a small business on the side of my primary job.
What's everyone's thoughts and experience?