Starting own race team

I run a small kart racing team and believe me if you want to prematurely age, be permanently knackered and on the edge of mental and physical exhaustion then do go ahead!



First do your maths and check that your mechanic really is prepared to work at "discounted rate" - if he does he's either no good or a mug, and you should consider ditching him. Will he be there when the car needs fixing at six o'clock on a Saturday evening, in the teeming rain, so the drivers can be on the grid in the morning? Pay him well, buy his loyalty and charge the money on to your customers.



Next insurance - people like REIS do a good team insurance and it is worth every penny to have peace of mind.



