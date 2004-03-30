Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Sportscar & GT Racing
Reload this Page [ELMS Race] 4 Hours of Le Castellet
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Sportscar & GT Racing | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 18:08 (Ref:3760791)   #1
Akrapovic
Veteran
 
Akrapovic's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2015
Scotland
Posts: 4,305
Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!
4 Hours of Le Castellet


Click image for larger version Name: PaulRicardMiniTimeTable.PNG Views: 1 Size: 27.2 KB ID: 50315

» A chicane will be added to the Mistral Straight for the 2017 race. It's thought that the increased power of the LMP2 cars is the catalyst for the decision.

» 35 cars on the entry list, 1 down from the Red Bull Ring. 6 in GTE-Am, 17 in LMP3 and down to 12 from 13 in LMP2.

» The missing car from LMP2 is the Tockwith Motorsports Ligier. After the bizarre disagreement involving a music video filming, Phil Hanson decided to end his association with TMS.

» Ryo Hirakawa still does not appear on the entry list. The Japanese driver was replaced by DragonSpeed sporting director Nicolas Minassian for the Red Bull Ring, as Hirakawa was busy in Super GT. Minassian is listed in the car with Rojas and Roussel for Paul Ricard.

» The championship fight is close at the front with G-Drive by DragonSpeed on 62 points, leading United Autosports by 4. High Class Racing are third with 34, meaning 3 different chassis in the top 3 championship positions.

» Showing that the Red Bull Ring return was not a one off, SMP are fielding a Dallara P217 again. Egor Orudzhev and Matevos Issakyan will pilot the car again.

» The United Autosports disqualification from the Red Bull Ring puts them on level pegging with Ultimate for the LMP3 Teams Championship at 45 points each.

» Duqueine Engineering will enter 2 Norma M30s in the Paul Ricard event, dropping the Ligier JSP3 completely. The Norma has been the surprise of the LMP3 field, being fast everywhere it runs. Paul Ricard will see 4 Norma's in the main event.

» The gap at the head of the GTE championship is just 6 points. With only 2 cars really in contention at this point TF Sport Aston Martin leads the JMW Ferrari 488.
Akrapovic is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Sportscar & GT Racing | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Sportscar & GT Racing | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
[ELMS Race] 2016 ELMS 4 Hours of Le Castellet J Jay Sportscar & GT Racing 49 30 Aug 2016 13:38
[ELMS Race] 2015 4 Hours of Hours of Le Castellet (Paul Ricard) TheMightyM Sportscar & GT Racing 26 8 Sep 2015 18:08
[ELMS Race] ELMS round 1: 6 Hours Of Le Castellet, 31/3-1/4/2012 gwyllion Sportscar & GT Racing 45 2 Apr 2012 10:24
'10 FRC Round 2  Castellet  April 9-11 HORNDAWG Predictions Competitions 26 15 Apr 2010 07:07
Le Castellet, 28/3, xtr2's camera car xtr2 Track Day Forum 3 30 Mar 2004 13:53


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 19:47.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.