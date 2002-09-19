Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 00:49   #1
GTRMagic
Andretti Autosport + United Autosports @ Walkinshaw
In today's AA, Mr Branagan & Mr Knutson confirm that an ownership group comprising Andretti Autosport & Mr Brown's United Autosports appear set to take an ownership stake in Walkinshaw Racing for next season.

The article specifically quotes Mr Brown as having interest, and that his involvement would be with another partner (Andretti)

There is discussion about various Andretti management personnel being available for relocation to Walkinshaw to boost the ranks.

The article also suggests that an announcement should be in the works prior to Bathurst!
C.D. Bales (Roxanne): "Are we having fun yet?"
Harvey Specter: Anyone can do my job, but no one can be me.
Anyone can be a lost Picasso....
Umai Naa
I wonder how much of the pie they're asking for?
