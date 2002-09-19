Andretti Autosport + United Autosports @ Walkinshaw

GTRMagic Race Official Race Official 1% Club



Join Date: Dec 2002 Sell me this pen.... Posts: 42,251

In today's AA, Mr Branagan & Mr Knutson confirm that an ownership group comprising Andretti Autosport & Mr Brown's United Autosports appear set to take an ownership stake in Walkinshaw Racing for next season.



The article specifically quotes Mr Brown as having interest, and that his involvement would be with another partner (Andretti)



There is discussion about various Andretti management personnel being available for relocation to Walkinshaw to boost the ranks.



The article also suggests that an announcement should be in the works prior to Bathurst!



