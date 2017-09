speedyalpaca Rookie

Mull Rally 2018 Hi all, I'm new here.



Just wondering if anyone has been to the Mull Rally before as a spectator. Just been there on hols and the roads look like great fun. Seen a few vids on YouTube as I got home and there don't seem to be many spectators but there must be some?



Shame it's not on this year but looking to maybe go next year if anyone has any advice for me. Places to watch from/hotels to stay in etc.



