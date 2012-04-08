Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Today, 14:39
NaBUru38
Veteran
 
NaBUru38's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2009
Uruguay
Las Canteras, Uruguay
Posts: 6,511
NaBUru38 should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridNaBUru38 should be qualifying in the top 5 on the grid
2017 Bet 'Em IndyContest - round 3 Barber
Hi, folks! Welcome to round 3 of the 2017 Bet 'Em IndyContest. Barber is IndyCar's country club, so beware of bunkers at turns 5 and 7.

Please pick 5 different drivers and a manufacturer.

o- Premium - 2x money; only top 5 finishes.
o- Regular - 1x money.
o- Alternative - 1x money; no 10x drivers or under.
o- Fresh - Apprentices only ($ 20)
o- Belt Challenge - Pagenaud vs Bourdais ($ 200)
o- Manufacturer - Race winner ($ 200)

Top 10 finishing drivers award money as follows:

o- 1st - $ 1000
o- 2nd - $ 600
o- 3rd - $ 400
o- 4th - $ 300
o- 5th - $ 200
o- 6-10th - $ 100

The stakes for Long Beach are:

o- 3x: Pagenaud, Dixon, Bourdais, Hinchcliffe.
o- 6x: Castroneves, Newgarden, Hunter-Reay.
o- 10x: Power, Kanaan, Rahal.
o- 20x: Kimball, Muñoz, Sato.
o- 40x: Rossi, Aleshin, Andretti, Hildebrand, Jones (A).
o- 80x: Daly (A), Chilton (A), Pigot (A).

o- Chevrolet: 3 to 1.
o- Honda: 5 to 1.

Please place your bets before qualifying, or you will get only half the stakes. Good luck!
"Show me a driver who didnt make a handful of errors this year, and Ill show you someone who wasnt trying hard enough." - David Malsher
