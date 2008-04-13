Mike L Rookie

Join Date: Aug 2015 Sacramento, California Posts: 4

In search of March 782-13 history clarification <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> I am searching for more history on March 782 chassis #13 (Ex Ingo Hoffmann project 4 racing sponsored car 782-13). So far, from what I gathered, each works driver received one primary car, one spare car, and a spare tub for the 78 season. I would like to know if the chassis plate 782-13 currently exists on a tub in someones possession. It was said that one of Hoffmann's car was crashed in Temporada Argentena, late in the season.



It was also said that Andy Barton purchased an unused tub (with no chassis number), and a crashed, but repairable, tub from Ingo Hoffmann's team. He used one of these cars to compete in the 79 Atlantic season. Barton described his car as 782/79B. Anyone know if the car Andy Barton drove in 1979 was the same one Ingo Hoffmann drove and crashed? Was it his spare car? Or, was it the spare unused tub?



I would also like to know what chassis tag number was on the car Andy Barton drove. And, does anyone currently know were either of these cars may be located?



I am asking these questions because my father is currently restoring chassis 79B-13. We would very much like to know if this chassis has a connection to Andy Barton or Ingo Hoffmann.



Any information would be greatly appreciated.



Thank You for your time I am searching for more history on March 782 chassis #13 (Ex Ingo Hoffmann project 4 racing sponsored car 782-13). So far, from what I gathered, each works driver received one primary car, one spare car, and a spare tub for the 78 season. I would like to know if the chassis plate 782-13 currently exists on a tub in someones possession. It was said that one of Hoffmann's car was crashed in Temporada Argentena, late in the season.It was also said that Andy Barton purchased an unused tub (with no chassis number), and a crashed, but repairable, tub from Ingo Hoffmann's team. He used one of these cars to compete in the 79 Atlantic season. Barton described his car as 782/79B. Anyone know if the car Andy Barton drove in 1979 was the same one Ingo Hoffmann drove and crashed? Was it his spare car? Or, was it the spare unused tub?I would also like to know what chassis tag number was on the car Andy Barton drove. And, does anyone currently know were either of these cars may be located?I am asking these questions because my father is currently restoring chassis 79B-13. We would very much like to know if this chassis has a connection to Andy Barton or Ingo Hoffmann.Any information would be greatly appreciated.Thank You for your time Attached Thumbnails



Last edited by Mike L; Today at 06:56 .