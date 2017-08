johnfm Rookie

Formula junior - tyre sizes Chaps



Current FJ tyre sizes are L15 450 front and L15 500 rear.



Given that the HP tyres fitment guide suggests a range of 'permitted' rim widths, are there any obvious reasons why I shouldn't look to put wider tyres front (say to 500) and back (say to 550) to increase contact patch and grip?



