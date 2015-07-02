"Thank God its back to Sprint racing." - Johnny O'Connell
While the racing world's focus this week is appropriately on the 24 Hours of Le Mans, next week Pirelli World Challenge will be back at Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin's legendary Road America. Series competitors Alvaro Parente, Patrick Long and Mike Hedlund will all be coming into Road America mere days after competing at the famed Circuit de La Sarthe.
Some changes to the entry list this time around, with Alex Riberas' #61 R. Ferri Ferrari and Anthony Mantella's #8 Mantella XBow both notably absent.
On the positive side, MCC Motorsport is bringing a Mercedes to GT, R. Ferri's GTA 458 is back, and so is Mike McCann's GTA Audi.
GTS has some additional entries as well, with no less than four Ginettas on the list, two for PMG's Chase and Gottsacker, two for G3 Racing with Drew Staveley and Frank Gannett.
The Ford Mustang GT4 returns as well, looks like Ernie Francis Jr and James Pesek will be splitting time in the car.
Schedule
Entry List
Live Stream (World Challenge site)
Live Stream (motortrendondemand.com)
Live Timing and Scoring
Track Maps
Weather (racecastweather.com)
Weather (National Weather Service)
Series Twitter Account
Reminder for those attending that Road America is again holding a campsite contest
this year.