Mechanic Z Veteran



Join Date: Mar 2013 Mos Eisley Posts: 1,747

2017 Pirelli World Challenge Rounds 10 & 11: Road America <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> "Thank God its back to Sprint racing." -



While the racing world's focus this week is appropriately on the 24 Hours of Le Mans, next week Pirelli World Challenge will be back at Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin's legendary Road America. Series competitors Alvaro Parente, Patrick Long and Mike Hedlund will all be coming into Road America mere days after competing at the famed Circuit de La Sarthe.



Some changes to the entry list this time around, with Alex Riberas' #61 R. Ferri Ferrari and Anthony Mantella's #8 Mantella XBow both notably absent.



On the positive side, MCC Motorsport is bringing a Mercedes to GT, R. Ferri's GTA 458 is back, and so is Mike McCann's GTA Audi.



GTS has some additional entries as well, with no less than four Ginettas on the list, two for PMG's Chase and Gottsacker, two for G3 Racing with Drew Staveley and Frank Gannett.



The Ford Mustang GT4 returns as well, looks like Ernie Francis Jr and James Pesek will be splitting time in the car.



Schedule



Entry List



Live Stream (World Challenge site)



Live Stream (motortrendondemand.com)



Live Timing and Scoring



Track Maps



Weather (racecastweather.com)



Weather (National Weather Service)



Series Twitter Account



Reminder for those attending that Road America is again holding a "Thank God its back to Sprint racing." - Johnny O'Connell While the racing world's focus this week is appropriately on the 24 Hours of Le Mans, next week Pirelli World Challenge will be back at Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin's legendary Road America. Series competitors Alvaro Parente, Patrick Long and Mike Hedlund will all be coming into Road America mere days after competing at the famed Circuit de La Sarthe.Some changes to the entry list this time around, with Alex Riberas' #61 R. Ferri Ferrari and Anthony Mantella's #8 Mantella XBow both notably absent.On the positive side, MCC Motorsport is bringing a Mercedes to GT, R. Ferri's GTA 458 is back, and so is Mike McCann's GTA Audi.GTS has some additional entries as well, with no less than four Ginettas on the list, two for PMG's Chase and Gottsacker, two for G3 Racing with Drew Staveley and Frank Gannett.The Ford Mustang GT4 returns as well, looks like Ernie Francis Jr and James Pesek will be splitting time in the car.Reminder for those attending that Road America is again holding a campsite contest this year.