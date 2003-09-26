Adam43 Hater in the pack 20KPINAL



Lewis Hamilton Champion

Woo. Champion! Four time champion! None of your pathetic only three times champion here

Well done sir. Just got better and better through the year.

Another one next year?



Well done sir. Just got better and better through the year.



