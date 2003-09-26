Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 19:12
Adam43
Hater in the pack
20KPINAL
 
Adam43's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
European Union
The Road to Rouen
Posts: 31,069
Adam43
Lewis Hamilton Champion
Woo. Champion! Four time champion! None of your pathetic only three times champion here

Well done sir. Just got better and better through the year.

Another one next year?
Old Today, 20:40
ASCII Man
Veteran
 
ASCII Man's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Belgium
Leuven
Posts: 7,706
ASCII Man
God, I hope not.
Old Today, 20:41
Akrapovic
Veteran
 
Akrapovic's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2015
Scotland
Posts: 4,777
Akrapovic
Now he has as many as Vettel!

Just a wee hand grenade there
Old Today, 20:42
FIRE
Race Official
Veteran
 
FIRE's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2003
Netherlands
Posts: 16,204
FIRE
Deserved champion but four titles is enough.
