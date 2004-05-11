ONCE (yet) Again! THANKS from the HFF Boys

dikko Racer

and girls of course.



On behalf of all the Historic Formula Ford Bunch, I would like to say a big THANK YOU to all the Marshals on and off track for telling us where we should be and when, sorting us out when we get into scrapes and generally MOTHERING US, dusting us off and getting us going again.



THANK YOU for putting up with us, we would not be able to have fun without you.



Cheers! Have a great winter/Christmas/New Year hope to see you all fit & healthy in 2018



Dick Dixon HFF Drivers Rep



PS our dates for next year if you are interested.



• HFF Provisional Calendar for 2018



• Feb 10 Dinner Dance

• 7th-8th April Donington Park

• 21st April Snetterton (200 circuit)

• 19th-20th May Cadwell Park (Wolds Trophy)

• 2nd-3rd June Thruxton

• 16th-17th June Silverstone International Trophy (GP Circuit)

• 30th June-1st July Legends of Brands Hatch Superprix (GP Circuit)

• 4th - 5th August Croft Nostalgia Weekend

• 25th - 26th - 27th August Oulton Park Gold Cup (International Circuit)

• 22nd-23rd September Brands Indy

• 13th - 14th October Silverstone Championship Finals



