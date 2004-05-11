Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides  
Related Sites: FlagMarshal.com MarshalsGuide.com Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Racing Talk > Marshals Forum
Reload this Page ONCE (yet) Again! THANKS from the HFF Boys
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read

Notices


Home
« Previous Thread | Marshals Forum | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 21:05 (Ref:3777286)   #1
dikko
Racer
 
Join Date: Mar 2005
United Kingdom
Herts
Posts: 497
dikko should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
ONCE (yet) Again! THANKS from the HFF Boys
and girls of course.

On behalf of all the Historic Formula Ford Bunch, I would like to say a big THANK YOU to all the Marshals on and off track for telling us where we should be and when, sorting us out when we get into scrapes and generally MOTHERING US, dusting us off and getting us going again.

THANK YOU for putting up with us, we would not be able to have fun without you.

Cheers! Have a great winter/Christmas/New Year hope to see you all fit & healthy in 2018

Dick Dixon HFF Drivers Rep

PS our dates for next year if you are interested.

• HFF Provisional Calendar for 2018

• Feb 10 Dinner Dance
• 7th-8th April Donington Park
• 21st April Snetterton (200 circuit)
• 19th-20th May Cadwell Park (Wolds Trophy)
• 2nd-3rd June Thruxton
• 16th-17th June Silverstone International Trophy (GP Circuit)
• 30th June-1st July Legends of Brands Hatch Superprix (GP Circuit)
• 4th - 5th August Croft Nostalgia Weekend
• 25th - 26th - 27th August Oulton Park Gold Cup (International Circuit)
• 22nd-23rd September Brands Indy
• 13th - 14th October Silverstone Championship Finals

By the way our races can be seen by visiting our website and clicking on 'Videos' cheers DD http://www.historicff.co.uk/
dikko is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Marshals Forum | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Marshals Forum | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Historic Formula Ford boys says thanks for looking after us all year. dikko Marshals Forum 8 29 Nov 2015 23:59
HFF driver John Crowell injured at BH - update Burfs Historic Racing Today 2 6 Jul 2012 19:35
Wanted - decent used ACB9 for HFF Paul999 Club Level Single Seaters 2 5 Feb 2012 14:31
HSCC (3 hr w/end) Snetterton Formula Ford Boys. Thanks. dikko Marshals Forum 9 5 Jun 2009 10:13
Thanks boys! Sheila M Marshals Forum 17 11 May 2004 21:19


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 22:06.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.