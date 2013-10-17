Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 15:42   #1
Racing Harz
Join Date: Jun 2013
Germany
Herzberg am Harz
Posts: 620
GT4 European Series 2018
Calender:
April 21/22 - Monza (Italy)
May 12/13 - Silverstone (Great Britain)*
June 2/3  Paul Ricard (France)
July 21/22 - Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium)
August  Budapest (Hungary)*
September 15/16  Nürburgring (Germany)
* = to be confirmed
Old Today, 15:43   #2
Racing Harz
Join Date: Jun 2013
Germany
Herzberg am Harz
Posts: 620
Phoenix will bring the Audi R8!
https://www.facebook.com/Phoenix.Rac...type=3&theater
Old Today, 15:55   #3
NaBUru38
Join Date: Oct 2009
Uruguay
Las Canteras, Uruguay
Posts: 6,909
"Next year will see regional series in Britain and Central Europe being launched, while the FFSA GT remains largely unchanged. Plans for a GT4 championship in Spain and Portugal are being considered."
