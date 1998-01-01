nigelmansell Rookie

Formula Ford/ Formula 3 - please help me!

I needed help. I am considering buying a used F3, for example a Dallara of the 90's. It is not to race, because where I live (Portugal) there are no F3 championships, only Formula Ford, saloons and prototype type Norma, Juno, Radical, etc ... I only intend to do track days and own a race car that I find interesting.

That's why I needed to hear your opinion. Is it more complicated to assist an F3 than an FFord? An F3 is less reliable than an FF, more prone to malfunctions and with expensive and complicated maintenance? Tires, parts, etc., are more expensive and difficult to find than in FF?

I really appreciate your help.



