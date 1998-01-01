Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides Downforce Radio MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Single Seater Racing > Club Level Single Seaters
Reload this Page Formula Ford/ Formula 3 - please help me!
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Club Level Single Seaters | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 21:41 (Ref:3701121)   #1
nigelmansell
Rookie
 
Join Date: Oct 2011
Posts: 2
nigelmansell should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Formula Ford/ Formula 3 - please help me!
Hello!
I needed help. I am considering buying a used F3, for example a Dallara of the 90's. It is not to race, because where I live (Portugal) there are no F3 championships, only Formula Ford, saloons and prototype type Norma, Juno, Radical, etc ... I only intend to do track days and own a race car that I find interesting.
That's why I needed to hear your opinion. Is it more complicated to assist an F3 than an FFord? An F3 is less reliable than an FF, more prone to malfunctions and with expensive and complicated maintenance? Tires, parts, etc., are more expensive and difficult to find than in FF?
I really appreciate your help.

Nuno Maia
nigelmansell is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Club Level Single Seaters | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Club Level Single Seaters | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 22:20.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.