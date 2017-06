MacGWC Racer

Donington History Good article in this month's Motor Sport on Donington. Marshals will recongise many of the names mentioned. Di Hardy, Brian Bennett and Mick Avery, all of whom have played a major part in Donington's history since the early days when it reappeared as a race track in 1977.



During my time as BMMC Treasurer, Donington was one of our major benefactors, in return for the contribution to the circuit from Di and the ES Team there.



Well worth reading.



