The SpeCTator Racer

Brands Commentators - Caterham Weekend Commentating on Caterham racing cannot be easy, there is so much happening right the way throughout the field.

Its frantic, its frenetic, the cars are small and they are all the same silhouette.

Yet this weekend at Brands the 2 commentators had it nailed.

They were on top of every move all around the track, accurately and excitedly informing the paying public and building the atmosphere.

They worked brilliantly as a pair, never tripping over each other.

They had good knowledge of the previous rounds of the championships and the top drivers track records.

Clearly a lot of work had gone in before the meeting.

They were by far the best team I have heard in a very long while.

