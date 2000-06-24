Scrutineering Q

JohnD Veteran



At a recent meeting a scrutineer, whose attitude was a contrast to almost every other I have met, I hasten to add, told me I must exchange the right and left shoulder straps on my harness. I asked why, expecting to be told that I (and a hundred other scrutineers) had not realised that they were handed or something.



He said that the plastic FIA homologation tag should be on the left strap, not the right.



This was on a right hand drive car, so seeing the tag would be more difficult if it were on the left, and AFAIK, the straps are not handed. Can any kind scrutineer (like the vast majority) tell me if this is a true statement? If it is, I will gladly swap them. It's a small but otherwise unnecessary task!



