Old Today, 13:23 (Ref:3763172)   #1
JohnD
Veteran
 
JohnD's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location:
North West UK
Posts: 1,047
JohnD should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridJohnD should be qualifying in the top 5 on the grid
Scrutineering Q
At a recent meeting a scrutineer, whose attitude was a contrast to almost every other I have met, I hasten to add, told me I must exchange the right and left shoulder straps on my harness. I asked why, expecting to be told that I (and a hundred other scrutineers) had not realised that they were handed or something.

He said that the plastic FIA homologation tag should be on the left strap, not the right.

This was on a right hand drive car, so seeing the tag would be more difficult if it were on the left, and AFAIK, the straps are not handed. Can any kind scrutineer (like the vast majority) tell me if this is a true statement? If it is, I will gladly swap them. It's a small but otherwise unnecessary task!

John
Old Today, 13:39 (Ref:3763180)   #2
BertMk2
Race Official
Veteran
 
BertMk2's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2003
United Kingdom
Nr Maidstone, Kent
Posts: 8,381
BertMk2 has a real shot at the podium!BertMk2 has a real shot at the podium!BertMk2 has a real shot at the podium!BertMk2 has a real shot at the podium!BertMk2 has a real shot at the podium!
I'm not a scrutineer but it's not something I've ever heard mentioned (not even sure which side our homologation tags are on to be honest).
