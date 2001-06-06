Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 08:28 (Ref:3725231)   #1
bauble
DOTR Analysis
I just completed an exhaustive, and detailed analysis of the results of the last 12 months DOTR threads. Using a supercomputer, and a complex set of algorithms, and sophisticated programs I am confidently able to predict the result of the next round.

Hamilton fans will vote for Lewis.

Vettel fans will vote for Seb.

Ricciardo fans will vote for Daniel

Verstappen fans will vote for Max.

F1Pete will vote for Kimi.



Caveat; There is only one person who can influence the outcome of my prediction. Would he dare?
Old Today, 08:38 (Ref:3725236)   #2
Greem
I must be a serial hater then, because I'm sure I've voted for all four of them in the last 12 months
Old Today, 08:52 (Ref:3725239)   #3
bauble
Quote:
Originally Posted by Greem View Post
I must be a serial hater then, because I'm sure I've voted for all four of them in the last 12 months
My research showed that, and it nearly caused the program to crash. I call it the CMUMMS.

Can't Make Up My Mind Syndrome

I should also point out that I discovered a wide variation in the SOHQ amongst voters.
Old Today, 09:26 (Ref:3725248)   #4
crmalcolm
ingroup-outgroup bias?
