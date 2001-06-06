bauble Veteran



Join Date: Nov 2005 Bedfordshire Posts: 3,035

DOTR Analysis I just completed an exhaustive, and detailed analysis of the results of the last 12 months DOTR threads. Using a supercomputer, and a complex set of algorithms, and sophisticated programs I am confidently able to predict the result of the next round.



Hamilton fans will vote for Lewis.



Vettel fans will vote for Seb.



Ricciardo fans will vote for Daniel



Verstappen fans will vote for Max.



F1Pete will vote for Kimi.







