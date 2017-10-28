Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
AllComers single seater races Brands Hatch.28/10/17
MSVR have added 2 races ON THE SATURDAY to the weekend of 28th and 29th October 2017
The format will be 1x 15 min qualifying and 2 x 15 min races.
Qualifying will set the grid for race 1 and the result of this race will set the grid for race 2.

Technical requirements: Single seaters up to 2.0Litre (no forced induction) and a 108dB noise limit.

We have been allocated outer paddock parking

Your coordinator will be the experienced Robert Jumnoodoo (Bert to many of you), please come and support him.
No class structure, just come one, come all
Trophies and podium from MSVR for top 3 outright.

The fee will be £260 which includes MSVR membership (so no hidden extras)
ENTRY FORM HERE!! ENTRY FORM HERE!! ENTRY FORM HERE!!

Testing is available on Friday 27th if required

If you have a saloon car as well and fancy getting that out racing there is also an All comers for saloon cars
This weekend fits between the Formula Ford Festival and the Walter Hayes trophy

Champion of Brands FF1600s are racing on Saturday as well.

It also fits between rounds of the Monoposto Tiedeman Championship and is by nature open to all Monoposto competitors.

Entry list etc will be published asap, entry to the event will be by e-tickets supplied by MSVR.

Being local, both Bert and myself may be able to offer some local advice to help people attend, including some general notes about Brands Hatch written a few years ago
Call on 07956 591513 if you have any questions.
