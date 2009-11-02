Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Today, 08:56   #1
dellboy2428
Join Date: Oct 2017
Posts: 1
mashalling
hi all newbie here just asking when is the best time to volunteer for circuits in the closed season or open good luck to all
Today, 09:34   #2
deley
Join Date: Jun 2009
United Kingdom
Bramley, Guildford
Posts: 1,031
Generally speaking volunteering is for a Club rather than a circuit (e.g. BRSCC, BARC, MSVR, etc. rather than Brands Hatch, Croft, etc.)
Volunteer at any time of year but most marshals volunteer in the early part of the year as the various Clubs publish their schedules.
As you say that you are new, are you looking to marshal at meetings this year (there are still some to go) if so contact the Club organising the meeting - you can find the chief marshal or marshal contact on most Club websites.
Which circuit would be your "local" - someone will be able to add any additional details.
Dave
Dave Eley
Flag & Experienced Marshal
