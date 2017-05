rbs Veteran

May Clubnight Our next clubnight in The White Horse, Silverstone will be on Thursday May 18th, starting at 8pm.



Our speaker will be Stuart Pringle, Silverstones Sporting Director, Stuart has also worked for VSCC & BRDC and competes at VSCC events in an Amilcar.



