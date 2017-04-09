Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
NaBUru38
Uruguay
2017 Bet 'Em IndyContest - round 14 Gateway
Hi, folks! Welcome to round 14 of the 2017 Bet 'Em IndyContest. IndyCar is back Gateway for the first time since 2013. Be it an oversized New Hampshire or a shrunk Homestead, the new pavement makes it unpredictable.

Please pick 5 different drivers and a manufacturer.

o- Premium - 2x money; only top 5 finishes.
o- Regular - 1x money.
o- Alternative - 1x money; no 10x drivers or under.
o- Fresh - Apprentices only ($ 20)
o- Belt Challenge - Power vs Newgarden ($ 200)
o- Manufacturer - Race winner ($ 200)

Top 10 finishing drivers award money as follows:

o- 1st - $ 1000
o- 2nd - $ 600
o- 3rd - $ 400
o- 4th - $ 300
o- 5th - $ 200
o- 6-10th - $ 100

The stakes for Pocono are:

o- 3x: Newgarden, Power, Castroneves.
o- 6x: Dixon, Pagenaud, Rahal.
o- 10x: Hunter-Reay, Kanaan, Rossi.
o- 20x: Hinchcliffe, Sato, Muñoz.
o- 30x: Carpenter, Hildebrand.
o- 50x: Andretti, Kimball, Chilton (A), Jones (A).
o- 100x: Aleshin, Daly (A), Harvey (A).

o- Chevrolet: 3 to 1.
o- Honda: 3 to 1.

Yo may place your bets after qualifying. Good luck!
"Show me a driver who didnt make a handful of errors this year, and Ill show you someone who wasnt trying hard enough." - David Malsher
Yannick
o- Premium - Helio Castroneves
o- Regular - Josef Newgarden
o- Alternative - Ed Carpenter
o- Fresh - Max Chilton
o- Belt Challenge - Will Power
o- Manufacturer - Chevrolet
