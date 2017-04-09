Hi, folks! Welcome to round 14 of the 2017 Bet 'Em IndyContest. IndyCar is back Gateway for the first time since 2013. Be it an oversized New Hampshire or a shrunk Homestead, the new pavement makes it unpredictable.
Please pick 5 different drivers and a manufacturer.
o- Premium - 2x money; only top 5 finishes.
o- Regular - 1x money.
o- Alternative - 1x money; no 10x drivers or under.
o- Fresh - Apprentices only ($ 20)
o- Belt Challenge - Power vs Newgarden ($ 200)
o- Manufacturer - Race winner ($ 200)
Top 10 finishing drivers award money as follows:
o- 1st - $ 1000
o- 2nd - $ 600
o- 3rd - $ 400
o- 4th - $ 300
o- 5th - $ 200
o- 6-10th - $ 100
The stakes for Pocono are:
o- 3x: Newgarden, Power, Castroneves.
o- 6x: Dixon, Pagenaud, Rahal.
o- 10x: Hunter-Reay, Kanaan, Rossi.
o- 20x: Hinchcliffe, Sato, Muñoz.
o- 30x: Carpenter, Hildebrand.
o- 50x: Andretti, Kimball, Chilton (A), Jones (A).
o- 100x: Aleshin, Daly (A), Harvey (A).
o- Chevrolet: 3 to 1.
o- Honda: 3 to 1.
Yo may place your bets after qualifying. Good luck!