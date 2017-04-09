NaBUru38 Veteran



Join Date: Oct 2009 Las Canteras, Uruguay Posts: 6,828

2017 Bet 'Em IndyContest - round 14 Gateway <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> Hi, folks! Welcome to round 14 of the 2017 Bet 'Em IndyContest. IndyCar is back Gateway for the first time since 2013. Be it an oversized New Hampshire or a shrunk Homestead, the new pavement makes it unpredictable.



Please pick 5 different drivers and a manufacturer.



o- Premium - 2x money; only top 5 finishes.

o- Regular - 1x money.

o- Alternative - 1x money; no 10x drivers or under.

o- Fresh - Apprentices only ($ 20)

o- Belt Challenge - Power vs Newgarden ($ 200)

o- Manufacturer - Race winner ($ 200)



Top 10 finishing drivers award money as follows:



o- 1st - $ 1000

o- 2nd - $ 600

o- 3rd - $ 400

o- 4th - $ 300

o- 5th - $ 200

o- 6-10th - $ 100



The stakes for Pocono are:



o- 3x: Newgarden, Power, Castroneves.

o- 6x: Dixon, Pagenaud, Rahal.

o- 10x: Hunter-Reay, Kanaan, Rossi.

o- 20x: Hinchcliffe, Sato, Muñoz.

o- 30x: Carpenter, Hildebrand.

o- 50x: Andretti, Kimball, Chilton (A), Jones (A).

o- 100x: Aleshin, Daly (A), Harvey (A).



o- Chevrolet: 3 to 1.

o- Honda: 3 to 1.



Yo may place your bets after qualifying. Good luck! Hi, folks! Welcome to round 14 of the 2017 Bet 'Em IndyContest. IndyCar is back Gateway for the first time since 2013. Be it an oversized New Hampshire or a shrunk Homestead, the new pavement makes it unpredictable.Please pick 5 different drivers and a manufacturer.o- Premium - 2x money; only top 5 finishes.o- Regular - 1x money.o- Alternative - 1x money; no 10x drivers or under.o- Fresh - Apprentices only ($ 20)o- Belt Challenge - Power vs Newgarden ($ 200)o- Manufacturer - Race winner ($ 200)Top 10 finishing drivers award money as follows:o- 1st - $ 1000o- 2nd - $ 600o- 3rd - $ 400o- 4th - $ 300o- 5th - $ 200o- 6-10th - $ 100The stakes for Pocono are:o- 3x: Newgarden, Power, Castroneves.o- 6x: Dixon, Pagenaud, Rahal.o- 10x: Hunter-Reay, Kanaan, Rossi.o- 20x: Hinchcliffe, Sato, Muñoz.o- 30x: Carpenter, Hildebrand.o- 50x: Andretti, Kimball, Chilton (A), Jones (A).o- 100x: Aleshin, Daly (A), Harvey (A).o- Chevrolet: 3 to 1.o- Honda: 3 to 1.Yo may place your bets after qualifying. Good luck!