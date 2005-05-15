Graz Veteran



Which GP to go to - British or Spanish

Hi guys, any input would be greatly appreciated.



I'm looking to take my by then 16 yo son to his first Grand Prix. I want to go on an organised trip and from Ireland, the options are only Spain, Monaco, Britain, Spa Hungary and Monza.



For various reasons, it has to be Britain or Spain so ignore the others (Monza some day...). Cost wise there isn't actually much difference - the British trip needs an upcharge for a grandstand (which is a must) at £160 pp which brings it close to the Spanish trip which has seating included Sat and Sun. The Spanish trip will still be more expensive but not by as much as you think it should be.



Britain is boat/2 nights in Birmingham. Spain is fly and 3 nights in Barcelona.



The British as far as a spectating experience and value for money tends to get bad reviews - expensive, miles away from the track, the flat track means you can only see the section you're at. I've been to 1 British GP (the soggy one in 2000) and enjoyed it but felt I was miles from the track and could only see the cars for a few seconds through Abbey.



I hear the Catalunya track is a better spectator track because more of the track is visible but I have no experience of it.



As I'm writing, I look like I'm convincing myself that Spain is a no brainer but can anyone with experience of both chime in and let me know? I'd like my kids first GP to be a special one.



