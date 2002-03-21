Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 09:23 (Ref:3701196)   #1
bauble
Join Date: Nov 2005
England
Bedfordshire
Posts: 2,812
Screen Savers & Desk Top pics
Inspired by JT's mention of Screen Savers, I thought (I do think now and again) that it might be fun to share our own screen savers, as it could give a clue as to one's personality, or indeed lack of it.

Mine is one I found on the internet, and hope that it is OK to post here.
When asking; "Is he joking?" Best assume yes!
Old Today, 09:47 (Ref:3701204)   #2
John Turner
Join Date: Mar 2003
United Kingdom
Spalding, Lincolnshire
Posts: 12,735
Mine has been the same for over 3 years (I should probably change it!) but it is of Clive Wilson in David Lee's Tojeiro Jap in the one and only FISCAR FLIERS race so far run, at Castle Combe in 2013. The car was modified by Brian Lister in period for Archie Scott Brown to drive and known as 'The Asteroid'. It's an amazing looking car with an equally amazing sound:-
"It's pure joy. This was the perfect training for the WEC after a summer of not racing, even though the car is faster than LMP2." Nicolas Minassian after lapping at 123mph in the Group C Jaguar XJR-14, setting a new outright lap record for the historic GP circuit at Silverstone Classic in 2013!
Old Today, 09:55 (Ref:3701209)   #3
bauble
Join Date: Nov 2005
England
Bedfordshire
Posts: 2,812
What do these say about us then, John?
When asking; "Is he joking?" Best assume yes!
Old Today, 09:58 (Ref:3701212)   #4
John Turner
Join Date: Mar 2003
United Kingdom
Spalding, Lincolnshire
Posts: 12,735
I will not bite other than to say the pictures tell all, Bob.
"It's pure joy. This was the perfect training for the WEC after a summer of not racing, even though the car is faster than LMP2." Nicolas Minassian after lapping at 123mph in the Group C Jaguar XJR-14, setting a new outright lap record for the historic GP circuit at Silverstone Classic in 2013!
Old Today, 10:00 (Ref:3701213)   #5
bauble
Join Date: Nov 2005
England
Bedfordshire
Posts: 2,812
Quote:
Originally Posted by John Turner
I will not bite other than to say the pictures tell all, Bob.
Luckily few will recognise either of them John.
When asking; "Is he joking?" Best assume yes!
Old Today, 11:10 (Ref:3701225)   #6
Tim Falce
Join Date: May 2003
England
Very edge of S E London almost in Kent
Posts: 10,417
Screen savers are supposed to change, not be one photo so here's a few of mine
Old Today, 11:12 (Ref:3701226)   #7
Gerard C
Join Date: May 2013
France
Paris area
Posts: 36
Mine is one I found on the internet, and hope that it is OK to post here.[/QUOTE]

Is it Jean Behra and a Gordini ? If yes, where?
Old Today, 11:16 (Ref:3701229)   #8
John Turner
Join Date: Mar 2003
United Kingdom
Spalding, Lincolnshire
Posts: 12,735
Yeah, I reckon Behra/Gordini, too.

Is there a protocol that says screen savers should be changed, Tim?

I'm outraged by the one with the pussy in it.
"It's pure joy. This was the perfect training for the WEC after a summer of not racing, even though the car is faster than LMP2." Nicolas Minassian after lapping at 123mph in the Group C Jaguar XJR-14, setting a new outright lap record for the historic GP circuit at Silverstone Classic in 2013!
Old Today, 11:27 (Ref:3701230)   #9
Tim Falce
Join Date: May 2003
England
Very edge of S E London almost in Kent
Posts: 10,417
Quote:
Originally Posted by John Turner
Is there a protocol that says screen savers should be changed, Tim?
Are we talking screen savers or desktop picture? Screen savers are supposed to change or at least move around as with the original CRT monitors one fixed picture would burn an image on the screen, I'm not sure f it's the same for the newer LCD or LED type monitors.
The pussy is Harry, AKA Edgar and Judas. We rescued him from a life of wandering round a hospital, he had cat flu and was a scrawny thing. We looked after him, fed him and got him fit. How does he repay us, he's moved in with the old woman over the road, but he is good to us as he pops over every day for a bowl of chicken.
Old Today, 11:38 (Ref:3701232)   #10
John Turner
Join Date: Mar 2003
United Kingdom
Spalding, Lincolnshire
Posts: 12,735
Oh, yeah, maybe it's a desk top pic. Perhaps, I should change the title.
"It's pure joy. This was the perfect training for the WEC after a summer of not racing, even though the car is faster than LMP2." Nicolas Minassian after lapping at 123mph in the Group C Jaguar XJR-14, setting a new outright lap record for the historic GP circuit at Silverstone Classic in 2013!
