Today, 09:23
#1
Veteran
Join Date: Nov 2005
Bedfordshire
Posts: 2,812
Screen Savers & Desk Top pics
Inspired by JT's mention of Screen Savers, I thought (I do think now and again) that it might be fun to share our own screen savers, as it could give a clue as to one's personality, or indeed lack of it.
Mine is one I found on the internet, and hope that it is OK to post here.
When asking; "Is he joking?" Best assume yes!
Today, 11:12
#7
Subscriber
Rookie
Join Date: May 2013
Paris area
Posts: 36
Mine is one I found on the internet, and hope that it is OK to post here.[/QUOTE]
Is it Jean Behra and a Gordini ? If yes, where?
Today, 11:27
#9
Race Official
Veteran
Join Date: May 2003
Very edge of S E London almost in Kent
Posts: 10,417
Quote:
Originally Posted by John Turner
Is there a protocol that says screen savers should be changed, Tim?
Are we talking screen savers or desktop picture? Screen savers are supposed to change or at least move around as with the original CRT monitors one fixed picture would burn an image on the screen, I'm not sure f it's the same for the newer LCD or LED type monitors.
The pussy is Harry, AKA Edgar and Judas. We rescued him from a life of wandering round a hospital, he had cat flu and was a scrawny thing. We looked after him, fed him and got him fit. How does he repay us, he's moved in with the old woman over the road, but he is good to us as he pops over every day for a bowl of chicken.
