defuser Rookie

Join Date: Jan 2017 Posts: 1

Data / Race Engineer Rates in GT Racing <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> Hi Everyone,



New to this forum, I was wondering if anyone can help me out with some information, I am planing on taking my freelance data / race engineer gig more seriously this year (part of my new years resolution ).



Currently focusing on Asian region/series. I want to know what sort of rates are considered normal lets say per day ? (please specify currency too, for apple to apple comparisons)



I don't have a lot of trackside experience but have been spent time doing British Formula 3, Formula Renault, Asian Super Trofeo, Asian LMP3 as well as Formula 1.



P/s - so far i've one mate that told me Carrera cup engineers are getting 500-700euro/day....another mate reckons 200-250euro/per day for GT racing.



Thanking in Advance ! Hi Everyone,New to this forum, I was wondering if anyone can help me out with some information, I am planing on taking my freelance data / race engineer gig more seriously this year (part of my new years resolution).Currently focusing on Asian region/series. I want to know what sort of rates are considered normal lets say per day ? (please specify currency too, for apple to apple comparisons)I don't have a lot of trackside experience but have been spent time doing British Formula 3, Formula Renault, Asian Super Trofeo, Asian LMP3 as well as Formula 1.P/s - so far i've one mate that told me Carrera cup engineers are getting 500-700euro/day....another mate reckons 200-250euro/per day for GT racing.Thanking in Advance !