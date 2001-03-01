Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
defuser
Data / Race Engineer Rates in GT Racing
Hi Everyone,

New to this forum, I was wondering if anyone can help me out with some information, I am planing on taking my freelance data / race engineer gig more seriously this year (part of my new years resolution ).

Currently focusing on Asian region/series. I want to know what sort of rates are considered normal lets say per day ? (please specify currency too, for apple to apple comparisons)

I don't have a lot of trackside experience but have been spent time doing British Formula 3, Formula Renault, Asian Super Trofeo, Asian LMP3 as well as Formula 1.

P/s - so far i've one mate that told me Carrera cup engineers are getting 500-700euro/day....another mate reckons 200-250euro/per day for GT racing.

Thanking in Advance !
