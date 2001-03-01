Data / Race Engineer Rates in GT Racing

Hi Everyone,
New to this forum, I was wondering if anyone can help me out with some information, I am planing on taking my freelance data / race engineer gig more seriously this year (part of my new years resolution
).
Currently focusing on Asian region/series. I want to know what sort of rates are considered normal lets say per day ? (please specify currency too, for apple to apple comparisons)
I don't have a lot of trackside experience but have been spent time doing British Formula 3, Formula Renault, Asian Super Trofeo, Asian LMP3 as well as Formula 1.
P/s - so far i've one mate that told me Carrera cup engineers are getting 500-700euro/day....another mate reckons 200-250euro/per day for GT racing.
Thanking in Advance !