Old Today, 22:22 (Ref:3751027)   #1
GORDON STREETER
Join Date: Nov 2006
Spain
Kent+Mojacar Spain, but not always ?
Nissan Leaf
I had a good look at a new Nissan Leaf yesterday with some other mechanics at a garage near me in the UK.
The owner was singing it's praises and I can see his point but only if you are only doing local "ish" runs. Although Nissan claim 150 miles on one charge that is in an ideal situation and not in cold weather when using the heater/wipers/air con/ lights etc when that can easily be reduced to 70 miles or less.
Yes that's fine if you are popping into town and back as you don't have to plug it in at the "non existent" charging posts in my area.
Seeing that you are looking at about 30 grand to buy one new they don't seem to be very good value for money to me.
I notice that Volvo say that they are going to go all electric in two years time so maybe they know more than others in the battery department ?
Your thoughts
Balls of steel (knob of butter) They're Asking For Larkins. ( Proper beer) not you're Eurofizz crap. Hace más calor en España. Me han conocido a hablar un montón cojones! Send any cheques and cash to PO box 1 Lagos Nigeria Africa !
