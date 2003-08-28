Adam43 Race Official Race Official 20KPINAL



Le Mans drinking game

Standard drinking game rules. Something happens or someone says something and then you have to down one, two, three fingers of whatever you're drinking. Sometimes the rare ultimate phrase or occurance will happen and you have to down the rest of the drink.



You have to balance the likelihood with the number of fingers. All have to be predictable, but something that happens all the time is one finger. Something rarer is more.



Examples mentioned so far:

Mention of fastest time through Porsche curves on 10-10ths, one finger.

TF110 suggested P2 going off. One finger?

Akrapovic suggested Krohn spins. Two fingers?



Potential suggestions at best kept to commentary catchphrases (Hindhaugh talking about an Aud), predictable on track actions (A P2 crash) and 10-10th users postings (Adam43 mentioning Kangaroo).



