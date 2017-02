bidochon Rookie

Wheatcroft formula classic Hello

I'm looking for informations , pictures , results , documents on Wheatcroft formula classic ; this serie have had no success I found only one two races during the classic endurance GT at Donington Sunday 7 / Monday 8 in the year 1995 , I know one race was win by Martin Donnelly but it's all many thank's for your help