View Poll Results: Which is Aesthetically the Best LMP2?
Oreca 07 1 50.00%
Ligier JS P217 1 50.00%
Dallara P217 0 0%
Riley/Multimatic Mk.30 0 0%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll

LMP2 Aesthetic Opinion Poll
Performance may be beauty, but that won't stop us from complaining about it anyway. This should give us something to discuss during the winter.
Well, after seeing them all race, the Ligier gets my vote. The Dallara has grown on me a little since the beginning, while I preferred the old Oreca 05 to the new 07.
I made the thread, and I still don't know.
