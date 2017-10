vincegail Veteran



Join Date: May 2011 Antwerp, Belgium Posts: 1,744

Availability of campsites to ACO members.... Question to all brave souls who endured the ACO Billetterie website this morning....



What was the highest number of available spaces left to buy you've seen on following campsites:

-Houx

-Houx Annexe

-Bleu Nord

-Bleu Sud

-Maison Blanche

-Expo

-Hen's Teeth a.k.a. Tertre Rouge



I reckon most if not all of the Pie --> spaces at these campsites gets allocated to ticket agencies, and ACO-supporting Joe gets the crumbles left at Epinettes and Beausejour????



Please correct me if I'm wrong. Question to all brave souls who endured the ACO Billetterie website this morning....What was the highest number of available spaces left to buy you've seen on following campsites:-Houx-Houx Annexe-Bleu Nord-Bleu Sud-Maison Blanche-Expo-Hen's Teeth a.k.a. Tertre RougeI reckon most if not all of the Pie --> spaces at these campsites gets allocated to ticket agencies, and ACO-supporting Joe gets the crumbles left at Epinettes and Beausejour????Please correct me if I'm wrong.