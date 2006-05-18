Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides  
Related Sites: Classic Cars Monthly Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Historic Racing & Motorsport History > Motorsport History
Reload this Page "Midland Motorscope"
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Motorsport History | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 11:25 (Ref:3769566)   #1
Mike Dodman
Rookie
 
Join Date: Feb 2004
United Kingdom
Worcestershire
Posts: 19
Mike Dodman should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
"Midland Motorscope"
Hello,
This was a monthly newspaper devoted to motor sport in the Midlands (UK). It started in 1969 and ran through into 1970 (possibly 1971?) before folding.
I contributed a number of event reports, articles and photos to it and still have some issues in my archive.

Does anyone else have copies they would be willing to pass over to me? It is my intention to scan them and make them available to researchers. The founder/editor of the newspaper, David Middleton, is still a close friend of mine and has already given me the OK to publish an article on the M.M.E.C. club which appeared in the paper.

I believe it would be of historical interest if all the issues were scanned, possibly with a separate index listing the articles in them. But how many issues were there?
I have 1 to 6; part of 7; 8 and 9.
I live in Worcestershire and would be willing to travel a reasonable distance to collect, if anyone can help. I would also be willing to borrow, scan and then return, if someone really does want to keep them.
I live in hope that someone can help!
MikeD
Mike Dodman is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Motorsport History | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Motorsport History | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
"to put Midland in the top 5" shugruah Formula One 24 18 May 2006 19:37


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 11:36.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.