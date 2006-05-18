Mike Dodman Rookie

Join Date: Feb 2004 Worcestershire Posts: 19

"Midland Motorscope" <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> Hello,

This was a monthly newspaper devoted to motor sport in the Midlands (UK). It started in 1969 and ran through into 1970 (possibly 1971?) before folding.

I contributed a number of event reports, articles and photos to it and still have some issues in my archive.



Does anyone else have copies they would be willing to pass over to me? It is my intention to scan them and make them available to researchers. The founder/editor of the newspaper, David Middleton, is still a close friend of mine and has already given me the OK to publish an article on the M.M.E.C. club which appeared in the paper.



I believe it would be of historical interest if all the issues were scanned, possibly with a separate index listing the articles in them. But how many issues were there?

I have 1 to 6; part of 7; 8 and 9.

I live in Worcestershire and would be willing to travel a reasonable distance to collect, if anyone can help. I would also be willing to borrow, scan and then return, if someone really does want to keep them.

I live in hope that someone can help!

MikeD Hello,This was a monthly newspaper devoted to motor sport in the Midlands (UK). It started in 1969 and ran through into 1970 (possibly 1971?) before folding.I contributed a number of event reports, articles and photos to it and still have some issues in my archive.Does anyone else have copies they would be willing to pass over to me? It is my intention to scan them and make them available to researchers. The founder/editor of the newspaper, David Middleton, is still a close friend of mine and has already given me the OK to publish an article on the M.M.E.C. club which appeared in the paper.I believe it would be of historical interest if all the issues were scanned, possibly with a separate index listing the articles in them. But how many issues were there?I have 1 to 6; part of 7; 8 and 9.I live in Worcestershire and would be willing to travel a reasonable distance to collect, if anyone can help. I would also be willing to borrow, scan and then return, if someone really does want to keep them.I live in hope that someone can help!MikeD