Old Today, 02:21 (Ref:3779371)   #1
Skam85
Join Date: Oct 2003
Australia
Adelaide, SA
Posts: 1,689
Bravo Button
We knew it was coming thanks to basically everything Jenson has said across the past year - but it is now official thanks to the Norris promotion to McLaren. Retirement for Jenson from F1 - officially.

http://www.skysports.com/f1/news/124...rris-promotion

Well done Jenson, fantastic career and a thoroughly deserved WDC in 2009. Must admit it took me a few years to warm to Button, but from his BAR years on I really enjoyed him as a driver and person. All the best in your future racing endeavours. Would love to see him on a F1 broadcast one day - I'm sure he can add plenty.

(now watch him make a complete nuffie of me and sub in for Abu Dhabi!)
Part time wingman, full time spud.
