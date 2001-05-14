Bravo Button

Skam85 Veteran



We knew it was coming thanks to basically everything Jenson has said across the past year - but it is now official thanks to the Norris promotion to McLaren. Retirement for Jenson from F1 - officially.



Well done Jenson, fantastic career and a thoroughly deserved WDC in 2009. Must admit it took me a few years to warm to Button, but from his BAR years on I really enjoyed him as a driver and person. All the best in your future racing endeavours. Would love to see him on a F1 broadcast one day - I'm sure he can add plenty.



