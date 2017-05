coppice Racer

Cadwell and Code 60 A good club race meeting was spoiled at Cadwell yesterday by the utterly ludicrous Code 60 deployments . It might work in a 2 hour endurance race , but in a 15 minute club race, and deployed after 1 lap for the duration? A complete charade. BRSCC - please bin this silly idea asap .



