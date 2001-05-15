Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Racing Talk > Tributes Forum
Reload this Page Eric Broadley, Lola Founder
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Tributes Forum | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 19:37 (Ref:3737211)   #1
skycafe
Race Official
Veteran
 
skycafe's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
United States
Water on three sides
Posts: 3,115
skycafe has a real shot at the podium!skycafe has a real shot at the podium!skycafe has a real shot at the podium!skycafe has a real shot at the podium!skycafe has a real shot at the podium!
Eric Broadley, Lola Founder
Founder of Lola Cars, Eric Broadley, has passed.

http://www.autosport.com/news/report.php/id/129841
skycafe is online now  
__________________
You live and learn. At any rate, you live.
Douglas Adams
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Tributes Forum | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Tributes Forum | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
[Team] US F1 confirm YouTube co-founder as backer jab Formula One 4 19 Aug 2009 23:25
Russo and Eric talk shop, and Eric gets 2 phone calls The Snout ChampCar World Series 58 24 Nov 2004 11:11
Founder of Ilmor dies in plane crash renaultbel Formula One 2 15 May 2001 06:30


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 20:48.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.