Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds  
Related Sites: FlagMarshal.com MarshalsGuide.com Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Racing Talk > Marshals Forum
Reload this Page Volunteering and Car Insurance
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read

Notices


Home
« Previous Thread | Marshals Forum | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Yesterday, 16:35 (Ref:3759177)   #1
TAJ_9
Rookie
 
Join Date: Aug 2017
Posts: 1
TAJ_9 should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Volunteering and Car Insurance
Hi All,

This might seem like an odd post and this might not be best place for it as it is a more general question about volunteering in motorsport. Also apologies for the very long first post.
I have been thinking of motorsport related volunteering in someway (most likely marshalling but maybe scrutineering) for a while now.

Additionally over the last few weeks I have been in the process of renewing my car insurance. Whilst on the phone to the insurance company to change some details I decided to ask them what their policy was on using my vehicle for volunteering (e.g. were there any additional T&C's or anything I needed to tell them about). I was told that I did not need to update them with anything and my current level of cover would be fine as I have business cover already (as required for my main job). Anyway after finishing the call I did an online search and came across the ABI volunteer drivers page (https://www.abi.org.uk/products-and-...nteer-drivers/). Here there is a link to a document that lists many of the major insurance companies and what details are needed/level of cover for volunteers. Looking at this my insurance company is listed as not needing to be informed and SD&P cover would be acceptable (so i should be fine).
Slightly confused I have rang them back twice now and spoken to 2 people since and been told by one that I would have to tell them that my second occupation was a volunteer. The second time I was told the same however when I pointed out that someone may only volunteer occasionaly (e.g. once a year) I was told that I did not need to tell them as "it wasn't like I was working part time in the evenings". However it would be good to tell them so their records were "accurate and up to date".

So in summary I have been told three different things by three different people (all from the same comapny) all of which contradicts the ABI website.

Before I go any further I would like to know if anyone here has had similar issues? Particuarly if you have had to make a claim? I don't want to start volunteering then my insurance company refuse to pay out if needed because I haven't told them about something I may only do occasionaly.
I am tempted to try to get their position in writing however I fear this would be like banging my head against a wall.

Any advice would be greatly appreciated.
TAJ_9 is offline  
Quote
Old Today, 12:14 (Ref:3759322)   #2
Woolley
Race Official
Veteran
 
Woolley's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
England
Wolverhampton, England
Posts: 12,051
Woolley will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameWoolley will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameWoolley will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameWoolley will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameWoolley will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameWoolley will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameWoolley will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameWoolley will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameWoolley will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Fame
My understanding is:

Marshalling is a hobby. Whilst you are volunteering for it, you are not a 'volunteer' in the usual definition.

As you are using your vehicle to attend your hobby then there are no insurance issues. Nor are you using your vehicle in the activity of your hobby. It is not used in any way as part of your activities.

It's no different to driving to a theatre rehearsal, sewing group or anything else that people do where they drive to get there. In fact it's not really any different from attending as a spectator.
Woolley is offline  
__________________
Bill Bryson: It is no longer permitted to be stupid and slow. You must choose one or the other.
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Marshals Forum | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Marshals Forum | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Personal Accident Insurance/Repatriation Insurance MacGWC Marshals Forum 4 7 Apr 2013 19:04
Volunteering and cancelling CookieMonster Marshals Forum 15 1 Aug 2005 09:46
Insurance for car and trailer. gadgit Club Level Single Seaters 2 28 Jul 2005 18:07
Race Car Storage and Transit insurance? Roger Newman Racers Forum 6 28 Aug 2002 20:27


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 19:41.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.