Volunteering and Car Insurance

Hi All,
This might seem like an odd post and this might not be best place for it as it is a more general question about volunteering in motorsport. Also apologies for the very long first post.
I have been thinking of motorsport related volunteering in someway (most likely marshalling but maybe scrutineering) for a while now.
Additionally over the last few weeks I have been in the process of renewing my car insurance. Whilst on the phone to the insurance company to change some details I decided to ask them what their policy was on using my vehicle for volunteering (e.g. were there any additional T&C's or anything I needed to tell them about). I was told that I did not need to update them with anything and my current level of cover would be fine as I have business cover already (as required for my main job). Anyway after finishing the call I did an online search and came across the ABI volunteer drivers page (https://www.abi.org.uk/products-and-...nteer-drivers/
). Here there is a link to a document that lists many of the major insurance companies and what details are needed/level of cover for volunteers. Looking at this my insurance company is listed as not needing to be informed and SD&P cover would be acceptable (so i should be fine).
Slightly confused I have rang them back twice now and spoken to 2 people since and been told by one that I would have to tell them that my second occupation was a volunteer. The second time I was told the same however when I pointed out that someone may only volunteer occasionaly (e.g. once a year) I was told that I did not need to tell them as "it wasn't like I was working part time in the evenings". However it would be good to tell them so their records were "accurate and up to date".
So in summary I have been told three different things by three different people (all from the same comapny) all of which contradicts the ABI website.
Before I go any further I would like to know if anyone here has had similar issues? Particuarly if you have had to make a claim? I don't want to start volunteering then my insurance company refuse to pay out if needed because I haven't told them about something I may only do occasionaly.
I am tempted to try to get their position in writing however I fear this would be like banging my head against a wall.
Any advice would be greatly appreciated.