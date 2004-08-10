Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Australasian Touring Cars.
Reload this Page "Nothing Wrong With Courtney's Car" - Ryan Walkinshaw
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Australasian Touring Cars. | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 00:43 (Ref:3732078)   #1
GTRMagic
Race Official
1% Club
 
GTRMagic's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2002
Australia
Sell me this pen....
Posts: 41,404
GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!
"Nothing Wrong With Courtney's Car" - Ryan Walkinshaw
Story Here

Where is the popcorn??
GTRMagic is offline  
__________________
Hey, Santa! Wanna party?
You can kill the dreamer, but you can't kill the dream
In memory of now. Repeat talkers rock their lounge room.
Quote
Old Today, 00:46 (Ref:3732079)   #2
Mixer
Veteran
 
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location:
South Kingsville, VIC
Posts: 3,817
Mixer should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridMixer should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridMixer should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridMixer should be qualifying in the top 3 on the grid
Garth must be laughing his arse off.
Mixer is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 01:05 (Ref:3732085)   #3
Umai Naa
Veteran
 
Join Date: Dec 2011
Posts: 4,288
Umai Naa should be qualifying in the top 10 on the gridUmai Naa should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
So now that's two credentialed drivers saying that it's a dog.

Funny how Mr Burgess last year in an interview said he had no problem building new chassis every year. This one should have been cut up, and sent to Sims.
Umai Naa is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 01:10 (Ref:3732089)   #4
peckstar
Veteran
 
Join Date: May 2004
Cayman Islands
Posts: 14,200
peckstar has a lot of promise if they can keep it on the circuit!
Has Ran driven it and compared it to the other cars he has raced?
peckstar is online now  
__________________
Scott and Chaz 1-2 in 2017

well that's my hope
Quote
Old Today, 01:59 (Ref:3732102)   #5
Ospi
Racer
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Posts: 331
Ospi should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
I'd take the word of an experienced driver who can feel the subtleties personally. When you've had to saying the same thing and a sudden unexplained drop off in performance then something is up.

Sent from my SM-G930F using Tapatalk
Ospi is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Australasian Touring Cars. | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Australasian Touring Cars. | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
"We are committed to HRT" - Ryan Walkinshaw GTRMagic Australasian Touring Cars. 10 1 Jun 2013 23:06
Hamilton always in wrong place at wrong time. csirl Formula One 578 27 Oct 2011 19:44
The IPO Finds Nothing Wrong!! GTRMagic Australasian Touring Cars. 57 11 Dec 2006 05:28
Masters Predictions, nothing more, nothing less! pushing pushing National & International Single Seaters 16 10 Aug 2004 10:21


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 02:20.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.