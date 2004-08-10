Home
Today, 00:43 (Ref:3732078)
#
1
GTRMagic
Race Official
1% Club
Join Date: Dec 2002
Sell me this pen....
Posts: 41,404
"Nothing Wrong With Courtney's Car" - Ryan Walkinshaw
Story Here
Where is the popcorn??
GTRMagic
Today, 00:46 (Ref:3732079)
#
2
Mixer
Veteran
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location:
South Kingsville, VIC
Posts: 3,817
Garth must be laughing his arse off.
Mixer
Today, 01:05 (Ref:3732085)
#
3
Umai Naa
Veteran
Join Date: Dec 2011
Posts: 4,288
So now that's two credentialed drivers saying that it's a dog.
Funny how Mr Burgess last year in an interview said he had no problem building new chassis every year. This one should have been cut up, and sent to Sims.
Umai Naa
Today, 01:10 (Ref:3732089)
#
4
peckstar
Veteran
Join Date: May 2004
Posts: 14,200
Has Ran driven it and compared it to the other cars he has raced?
Today, 01:59 (Ref:3732102)
#
5
Ospi
Racer
Join Date: Mar 2007
Posts: 331
I'd take the word of an experienced driver who can feel the subtleties personally. When you've had to saying the same thing and a sudden unexplained drop off in performance then something is up.
Sent from my SM-G930F using Tapatalk
Ospi
