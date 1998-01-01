Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Single Seater Racing > National & International Single Seaters
Reload this Page A forum for Formula E
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | National & International Single Seaters | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 00:26 (Ref:3754123)   #1
karimbo
Veteran
 
karimbo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2004
Canada
Montreal, Canada
Posts: 543
karimbo has been held in scrutiny for further testing
A forum for Formula E
Dearest friends at 10 tenths,


I have just discovered that Mercedes Benz is going to quit DTM to join Formula E. So after AUDI quitting Le Mans to join the electric and electrifying serie, and BMW officially joining with Andretti, now it's Mercedes Benz. There are also rumours that Porsche may join in.

So, Renault/Nissan, DS (Peugeot-Citroen), Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Mahindra, Jaguar (Tata), and a bunch of Chinese manufacturers. If we compare with Indy Series (only Honda and Chevy) or even Formula 1 (Renault, Mercedes, Ferrari and Honda) we can say that Formula E has the greatest number of constructors in it, investing a great deal of money in what will become the future of the sport and of the auto industry: electric power.

So I ask the question again....

Will Formula E eventually have its own forum on 10/tenths?
karimbo is offline  
__________________
1) Max Verstappen is genetically designed for absolute speed.
2) KUBICA IS GOD !
3) The Truth is: Williams FW18 & FW19 were THE most UNDER rated cars in history....
Quote
Old Today, 00:50 (Ref:3754126)   #2
bella
Race Official
Veteran
 
bella's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 1998
France
Posts: 14,996
bella is the undisputed Champion of the World!bella is the undisputed Champion of the World!bella is the undisputed Champion of the World!bella is the undisputed Champion of the World!bella is the undisputed Champion of the World!bella is the undisputed Champion of the World!bella is the undisputed Champion of the World!bella is the undisputed Champion of the World!bella is the undisputed Champion of the World!bella is the undisputed Champion of the World!bella is the undisputed Champion of the World!
appreciate what you're saying, but the thread doesn't exactly have traffic rates that justify splitting it and forming a separate forum at the moment...
bella is offline  
__________________
devils advocate in-chief and professional arguer of both sides
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | National & International Single Seaters | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | National & International Single Seaters | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 02:06.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.