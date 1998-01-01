A forum for Formula E

karimbo Veteran



Dearest friends at 10 tenths,





I have just discovered that Mercedes Benz is going to quit DTM to join Formula E. So after AUDI quitting Le Mans to join the electric and electrifying serie, and BMW officially joining with Andretti, now it's Mercedes Benz. There are also rumours that Porsche may join in.



So, Renault/Nissan, DS (Peugeot-Citroen), Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Mahindra, Jaguar (Tata), and a bunch of Chinese manufacturers. If we compare with Indy Series (only Honda and Chevy) or even Formula 1 (Renault, Mercedes, Ferrari and Honda) we can say that Formula E has the greatest number of constructors in it, investing a great deal of money in what will become the future of the sport and of the auto industry: electric power.



So I ask the question again....



