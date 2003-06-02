SPECR Rookie

Spec-R BARN FIND!Rare Geoff Woods Mk1 Hart Escort Special Saloon <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> We Found it lads! The Original Mk1 Spaceframed Ford Hart Escort Special Saloon of Geoff Wood.Stuck 25-30 Ft on a rack in a barn for 40 years! In the dry but covered in dust.

We only noticed it because of the distinctive Mk1 Front end sticking out of the rack.On closer inspection we noticed she still had everything, Hart BDA with the distinctive belt driven Lucas fuel injection,ZF Gearbox,LSD with inboard Discs etc.Plus the Magnisium Minilites and Alloy Wheels tyres straight out of the 70s.

Chassis etc all good no rot.All chassis wishbones etc all bronze hand welded.Proper old school race engineering.Real time warp

After a couple of visits and pics taken as she was found,she was taken down and there was even a dead rat under the drivers seat lol.Had eaten the Foam from the seat and died there.

This will now be a full sympathetic restoration to get her back to her former self.

Before we touch her this is where iam asking for your help to gather as much history of this Racing Hart Mk1 Escort.So any info pics etc no matter how small will be very much appreciated. There will be a step by step build on the Escort and all who help will be mentioned along the way and on completion.

www.spec-r.co.uk.Sales@spec-r.co.uk 07879471021



