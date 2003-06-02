Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Today, 18:12
SPECR
Join Date: Jul 2017
Posts: 1
Spec-R BARN FIND!Rare Geoff Woods Mk1 Hart Escort Special Saloon
We Found it lads! The Original Mk1 Spaceframed Ford Hart Escort Special Saloon of Geoff Wood.Stuck 25-30 Ft on a rack in a barn for 40 years! In the dry but covered in dust.
We only noticed it because of the distinctive Mk1 Front end sticking out of the rack.On closer inspection we noticed she still had everything, Hart BDA with the distinctive belt driven Lucas fuel injection,ZF Gearbox,LSD with inboard Discs etc.Plus the Magnisium Minilites and Alloy Wheels tyres straight out of the 70s.
Chassis etc all good no rot.All chassis wishbones etc all bronze hand welded.Proper old school race engineering.Real time warp
After a couple of visits and pics taken as she was found,she was taken down and there was even a dead rat under the drivers seat lol.Had eaten the Foam from the seat and died there.
This will now be a full sympathetic restoration to get her back to her former self.
Before we touch her this is where iam asking for your help to gather as much history of this Racing Hart Mk1 Escort.So any info pics etc no matter how small will be very much appreciated. There will be a step by step build on the Escort and all who help will be mentioned along the way and on completion.
The only names i have who owned/raced this Hart Escort was Geoff Wood ex Vita Mini(Grimsby)who raced the escort along side Gerry Marshall,Mick Hill etcetc.2nd Driver was Andrew Grover(Alton) raced her at Castle Combe 79 alongside (diff Class)Vince Woodmans Capri etc. I will post pics up couple for now and more to come.Thank you all for your time and potential help given.And iam sure to speak soon.Kindest Regards Pete@spec-R www.spec-r.co.uk.Sales@spec-r.co.uk 07879471021
Today, 18:33
chunterer
Race Official
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location:
Down the end of my road
Posts: 12,873
Great find!!!
Look forward to updates on the restoration.
