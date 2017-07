Born Racer Race Official Race Official Veteran



Join Date: Mar 2005 Posts: 6,960

British Grand Prix 2017: Grand Prix Weekend Thread There are uneasy times for the British Grand Prix as we head to Silverstone for Round 10 of 20 in this year's championship.



Although the circuit was reprofiled a few years ago, it remains one of the favourites for many drivers, with a lot of quick corners presenting them with an exciting challenge. There are uneasy times for the British Grand Prix as we head to Silverstone for Round 10 of 20 in this year's championship.Although the circuit was reprofiled a few years ago, it remains one of the favourites for many drivers, with a lot of quick corners presenting them with an exciting challenge.