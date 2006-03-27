Terry S Racer

Join Date: Feb 2014 Posts: 245

Lotus 19 <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> Matich Lotus 19



There is a replica of Matich's Lotus 19 running around in Europe driven by an Aussie.



I started the following TNF thread to hopefully gain more info. Alas I haven't, despite all the self appointed experts there



http://forums.autosport.com/topic/20...tich-lotus-19/



If anyone has any info could they please post it here. Matich Lotus 19There is a replica of Matich's Lotus 19 running around in Europe driven by an Aussie.I started the following TNF thread to hopefully gain more info. Alas I haven't, despite all the self appointed experts thereIf anyone has any info could they please post it here.