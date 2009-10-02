Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Sportscar & GT Racing
Today, 20:19
Speed-King
Veteran
 
Join Date: Jan 2007
Location:
Wuerzburg,Germany
Posts: 6,942
Speed-King should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridSpeed-King should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridSpeed-King should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridSpeed-King should be qualifying in the top 3 on the grid
British GT 2018
After plans for a separate GT4 series were floated by Stephane Ratel at the Spa 24h press conference, it has now been announced that the current class structure will be retained in 2018:

http://www.dailysportscar.com/2017/1...ritish-gt.html
Ceterum censeo GTE-Am esse delendam.
