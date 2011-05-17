Gerard C Subscriber Rookie

Join Date: May 2013 Paris area Posts: 41

Just fantastic to watch people racing historic historic cars… If you remember what the HTP was meant to be, your car should have one with no issue. But … my understanding of the appendix is that all the elements must be period correct AND fully compliant by the old rules… So only two options. The car is compliant to its homologation form and enters in a known category (group 1, group 2, A, …) and Bob's your uncle you get it right away. Or you go through the CSAH and have a category recognized such like BSCC, french Production and then ask for an HTP complying with this category. Long walk but worth. Probably.

I know there"s a thread talking about appendix K and so on. Several members asked for info though (Coombs Jag' and others). The list of HTP's issued is public, no secret there. Could it be useful to open a thread talking about HTP's only? Not forgetting that they do not belong to us any more and that a compliant car can have its regular HTP called back for examination if my understanding is good.