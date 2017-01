356sc Racer

Join Date: Jul 2008 Camberley Posts: 184

Fire Extinguisher Servicing It's that time of year when the belts, seat and extinguishers need checking!



I used to send my extinguisher off to Lifeline to be serviced, but am now struggling to find any of the normal carriers that will accept an extinguisher for transportation as it is pressurised and therefore an explosive risk...bloomin 'elf and safety



Has anyone found someone to deliver extinguisher ? It's that time of year when the belts, seat and extinguishers need checking!I used to send my extinguisher off to Lifeline to be serviced, but am now struggling to find any of the normal carriers that will accept an extinguisher for transportation as it is pressurised and therefore an explosive risk...bloomin 'elf and safetyHas anyone found someone to deliver extinguisher ? Last edited by 356sc; Today at 10:04 .