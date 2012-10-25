Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
2017 Continental Tire Road Race Showcase(IMSA @ Road America) Aug 03-06


The cars and stars of IMSA make their return to the 4-mile "National Park of Speed," Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin's Road America. The Weathertech Sportscar Championship will compete in a 2 hour, 40 minute race on Sunday afternoon. Can the Action Express 31 make it three consecutive wins at Road America, or will another team be able to take the fight to them?

Also competing over the weekend is IMSA's Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge, Lamborghini Super Trofeo, and Porsche GT3 Cup USA series.

The race will be broadcast on a five minute delay, starting at 230P Eastern, on Fox Sports 1.

Essentials:

IMSA Radio

IMSA WSC/CTSCC Spotter Guide

Entry List for WSC(35 cars)

Entry List for CTSCC(32 cars)

Entry list for Porsche GT3 Cup USA(21 cars)

Entry list for Lamborghini Super Trofeo(21 cars)

Event Schedule(at bottom of page)

Elkhart Lake, WI Weekend Weather

Event History

Track Layout

Track Graphics c/o RacingCircuits.info

Last Years Race:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNSHhs7-Vsw
