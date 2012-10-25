2017 Continental Tire Road Race Showcase(IMSA @ Road America) Aug 03-06

Track Graphics c/o RacingCircuits.info

The cars and stars of IMSA make their return to the 4-mile "National Park of Speed," Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin's Road America. The Weathertech Sportscar Championship will compete in a 2 hour, 40 minute race on Sunday afternoon. Can the Action Express 31 make it three consecutive wins at Road America, or will another team be able to take the fight to them?Also competing over the weekend is IMSA's Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge, Lamborghini Super Trofeo, and Porsche GT3 Cup USA series.The race will be broadcast on a five minute delay, starting at 230P Eastern, on Fox Sports 1.Track LayoutLast Years Race: